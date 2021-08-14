EvenCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $151,782.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $53,050.20 and approximately $151,782.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

