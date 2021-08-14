Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Everbridge to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.80.

Everbridge stock opened at $144.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.44. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total transaction of $407,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,688 shares of company stock worth $889,903 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 15.8% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,254,000 after acquiring an additional 70,223 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 36.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

