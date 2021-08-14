Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Evergy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evergy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Shares of EVRG traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.10. The stock had a trading volume of 905,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.83. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

