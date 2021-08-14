Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exagen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Exagen in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Get Exagen alerts:

XGN opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. Exagen has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a current ratio of 16.41.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. Research analysts expect that Exagen will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exagen news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $162,652.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 8,763 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $140,470.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,521 shares of company stock worth $348,499 in the last 90 days. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after acquiring an additional 647,104 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,000,000. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Exagen by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,626,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,461,000 after purchasing an additional 376,234 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,551,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,795,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.