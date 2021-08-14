EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Price Target Raised to $6.25 at National Bank Financial

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from $6.00 to $6.25 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a tender rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for EXFO’s FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXFO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.54.

Shares of EXFO opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.89 million, a PE ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EXFO has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a positive return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EXFO will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in EXFO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in EXFO by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in EXFO in the first quarter worth approximately $3,996,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in EXFO by 8.4% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in EXFO by 21.9% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 502,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 90,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

