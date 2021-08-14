Expanse Market Capitalization Hits $1.51 Million (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, Expanse has traded 48.4% higher against the dollar. Expanse has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $39,972.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,595.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,295.09 or 0.06923153 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.17 or 0.01378654 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.28 or 0.00376671 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00133949 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $269.61 or 0.00566465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.40 or 0.00343317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006226 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.82 or 0.00300066 BTC.

About Expanse

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

