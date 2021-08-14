Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,161 ($41.30). Experian shares last traded at GBX 3,137 ($40.99), with a volume of 410,085 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 2,580 ($33.71) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,830 ($36.97).

The company has a market capitalization of £28.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,953.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Experian’s payout ratio is 0.74%.

In other news, insider Ruba Borno purchased 671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,115 ($40.70) per share, for a total transaction of £20,901.65 ($27,308.14). Also, insider Kerry Williams sold 59,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,246 ($42.41), for a total transaction of £1,925,916.72 ($2,516,222.52).

Experian Company Profile (LON:EXPN)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

