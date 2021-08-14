Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. United Bank increased its position in Facebook by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 6.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 316,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $93,117,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Facebook by 12.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its position in Facebook by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 36,802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,419,667 shares of company stock worth $832,395,461. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $363.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,184,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,563,134. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.19. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

