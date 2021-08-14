Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 40,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock remained flat at $$244.15 during trading on Friday. 384,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,824. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $244.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.