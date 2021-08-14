Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Purchases 50 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 104,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total value of $28,010,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock valued at $334,484,711. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.47.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.21. 1,481,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.92. The firm has a market cap of $253.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $273.04.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

