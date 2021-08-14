Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 7,770 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in CME Group by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in CME Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 7,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 42,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,146,584.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,092 shares of company stock worth $8,509,419 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

CME Group stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.03. 524,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,214. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

