Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.210-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $82 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.02 million.Fastly also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.650-$-0.570 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Raymond James started coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. William Blair cut shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of Fastly from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Shares of FSLY stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,271,715. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 9.78. Fastly has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 5,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $252,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 249,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,750,626.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $903,291.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,588,405.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,416 shares of company stock worth $8,795,709. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

