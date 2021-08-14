Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley Sells 1,110 Shares

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $31,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Joshua Harley sold 1,475 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $46,919.75.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Joshua Harley sold 6,235 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $170,090.80.

On Monday, July 19th, Joshua Harley sold 2,460 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $65,436.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Joshua Harley sold 3,191 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $83,444.65.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Joshua Harley sold 3,733 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $104,150.70.

On Thursday, June 10th, Joshua Harley sold 4,188 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $133,932.24.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Joshua Harley sold 5,922 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,273.86.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Joshua Harley sold 6,071 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $186,258.28.

FTHM opened at $30.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after acquiring an additional 41,750 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 1st quarter valued at $4,704,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 114,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

FTHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

