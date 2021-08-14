FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 3,100.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of FIBRA Prologis stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. FIBRA Prologis has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded FIBRA Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV is a real estate company. It is engaged in the real estate investment trusts and administration of Class A logistics properties in Mexico. The company was founded on August 13, 2013 and is headquartered in México City, Mexico.

