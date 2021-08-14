Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) PT Lowered to $17.00

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
FRGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens began coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.75.
FRGI stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $320.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 2.22.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 742,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000,000 after buying an additional 665,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 497.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 164,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,868,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,117,000 after buying an additional 128,118 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,688,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,027,000 after buying an additional 106,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 86,073 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fiesta Restaurant Group
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
