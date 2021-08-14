Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) PT Lowered to $17.00

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

FRGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens began coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.75.

FRGI stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $320.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 2.22.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 5.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 742,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000,000 after buying an additional 665,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 497.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 164,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,868,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,117,000 after buying an additional 128,118 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,688,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,027,000 after buying an additional 106,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 86,073 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

