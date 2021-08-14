FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) EVP Buys $439,920.00 in Stock

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) EVP William T. Robbins acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $439,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 482,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,554.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FireEye stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.10. FireEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in FireEye by 342.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in FireEye in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FireEye by 7,751.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FireEye in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FireEye in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

