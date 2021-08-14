FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.160-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $118 million-$122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $257.31 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered FireEye from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered FireEye from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FireEye has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.11.

FireEye stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,484,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773,542. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26. FireEye has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.10.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. Equities research analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Watters bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $468,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,670. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

