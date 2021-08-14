First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of FA stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. First Advantage has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $24.66.

Get First Advantage alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.