First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

FA opened at $23.93 on Friday. First Advantage has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $24.66.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FA. Barclays began coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

