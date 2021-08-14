First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.80

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.80 and last traded at $68.39, with a volume of 257548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.53.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 72.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 48.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 271.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

