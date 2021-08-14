First National Bank of Hutchinson Grows Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,952. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.44. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $151.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,926 shares of company stock worth $25,654,989 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.06.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

