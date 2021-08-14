First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 61.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STIP. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,957,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,578,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 431.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 57,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 46,890 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 138,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 36,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 104,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$106.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. 418,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,397. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.22. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.02 and a 1-year high of $107.15.

