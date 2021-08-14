First National Bank of Hutchinson Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First National Bank of Hutchinson cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,039,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $362.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,303,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,375. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.00. The company has a market capitalization of $357.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.48.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 718,419 shares of company stock valued at $273,342,263 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.