First National Bank of Hutchinson Sells 274 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First National Bank of Hutchinson trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,108,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $158.66. The stock has a market cap of $216.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

