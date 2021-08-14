First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the July 15th total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 22.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 22.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 31,323 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 423,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 24,938 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 50.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund alerts:

FEN stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $15.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd.

About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.