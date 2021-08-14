First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Short Interest Up 563.6% in July

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a growth of 563.6% from the July 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 90.9% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 695,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 18.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 231,002 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 248,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 49,750 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE FPL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.78. 30,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,824. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.85. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $6.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund and trust. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

