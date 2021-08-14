First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,186,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $14,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apriem Advisors raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 7.0% during the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 17.2% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 77.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period.

NYSE:FCT opened at $12.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.47. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

