First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.29

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.29 and last traded at $41.26, with a volume of 645216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.02.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVD. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 24.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 88,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

