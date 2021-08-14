Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Rating Increased to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BNP Paribas currently has $116.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FISV. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Fiserv stock opened at $111.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.78. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

