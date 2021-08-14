Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,643,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 228,718 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 0.9% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,445,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,037,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.65 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.