Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 52,962 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,962 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $694,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after buying an additional 385,985 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,165,000 after buying an additional 179,622 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Lam Research by 16,202.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 114,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,025,000 after buying an additional 113,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 247,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,426,000 after buying an additional 111,140 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $580.41. 1,757,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,483. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $628.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

