Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $572.78 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,714,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465,222 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Raytheon Technologies worth $572,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,464 shares of company stock worth $6,097,611 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,046,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395,846. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

