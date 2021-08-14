Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $939.24 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,101,764 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,244 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $939,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.06. 3,398,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,368,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $99.57 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

