Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,164,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 567,505 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,171,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 38,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

LQD traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,776,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,673,270. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $127.91 and a 1 year high of $138.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.57.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

