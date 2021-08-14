Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

FSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Greenridge Global upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSI opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.31. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $5.65.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Equities analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 34.1% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 162,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 41,234 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

