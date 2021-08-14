Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.170-$1.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.26 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion.

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.34. 2,700,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

