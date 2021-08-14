Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,156. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35. Fluor has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fluor will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

