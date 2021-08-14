Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PDYPY has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC raised Flutter Entertainment from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.99.

PDYPY stock opened at $99.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.32. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $71.58 and a 1-year high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

