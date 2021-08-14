Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Flywire in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $40.05 on Friday. Flywire has a one year low of $27.63 and a one year high of $40.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at about $320,773,000. Advent International Corp MA purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at about $48,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,074,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,848,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,511,000. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

