Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. initiated coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Flywire has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.86.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. Flywire has a 1 year low of $27.63 and a 1 year high of $40.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at $229,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

