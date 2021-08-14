Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Insider Mitchell Maiman Sells 6,000 Shares

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) insider Mitchell Maiman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $15,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,355.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mitchell Maiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Mitchell Maiman sold 10,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Mitchell Maiman sold 10,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $27,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FORD opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 46,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forward Industries by 129.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 160,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Forward Industries by 29.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Forward Industries by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Forward Industries in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc operates as a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: distribution and design. The distribution segment consists of two reporting units that source and distribute carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

