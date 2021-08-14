Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Insider Mitchell Maiman Sells 6,000 Shares

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) insider Mitchell Maiman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $15,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,355.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Mitchell Maiman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 12th, Mitchell Maiman sold 10,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.
- On Monday, June 14th, Mitchell Maiman sold 10,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $27,700.00.
Shares of NASDAQ FORD opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 46,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forward Industries by 129.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 160,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Forward Industries by 29.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Forward Industries by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Forward Industries in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.
Forward Industries Company Profile
Forward Industries, Inc operates as a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: distribution and design. The distribution segment consists of two reporting units that source and distribute carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.
