Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.950-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.47 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.450 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.80.
Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.51. The company had a trading volume of 82,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.80. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $69.95 and a 1-year high of $172.25.
In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Fox Factory Company Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
