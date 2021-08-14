Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.950-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.47 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.450 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.51. The company had a trading volume of 82,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.80. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $69.95 and a 1-year high of $172.25.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

