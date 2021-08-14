Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$12.75 at Acumen Capital

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target raised by Acumen Capital to C$12.75 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Acumen Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FRU. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Freehold Royalties to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.44.

Shares of TSE:FRU opened at C$9.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,252.50. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$3.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.27.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

