freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €17.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FNTN. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on freenet in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) price target on freenet in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on freenet in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. freenet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €22.25 ($26.17).

Shares of freenet stock opened at €20.07 ($23.61) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.66. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

