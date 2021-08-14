freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €17.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been given a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FNTN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) price target on freenet in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on freenet in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €22.25 ($26.17).

Shares of FRA FNTN opened at €20.07 ($23.61) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €20.66. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

