freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.20

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

FRTAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.42.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

