FreightCar America (RAIL) to Release Earnings on Monday

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect FreightCar America to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $32.37 million for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 78.07%. On average, analysts expect FreightCar America to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

RAIL stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.48. FreightCar America has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $8.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FreightCar America stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) by 246.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of FreightCar America worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.