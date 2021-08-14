Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Shares Sold by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,125 shares during the quarter. Friedman Industries accounts for 0.3% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Friedman Industries were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Friedman Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Friedman Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Friedman Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRD stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 33,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,984. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $93.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.58). Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $49.21 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th.

In related news, CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 4,000 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $51,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Friedman Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

