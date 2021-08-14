FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.72. 10,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 60,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

