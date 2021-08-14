fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target Raised to $30.00

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.56.

Get fuboTV alerts:

NYSE:FUBO opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.69. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 86.34%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. The business’s revenue was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at $39,042,440.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.